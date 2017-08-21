4-H and FFA judging teams and individuals from across the state competed in the Youth Livestock Judging competition at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Complete results below:

TEAM

Junior

1) Union Co. (Tyler Loudon, Jack Johnson, Carson Rieck, Austin Evans)

2) Benton Co. Hogstars (Justin Engelking, Bridget Fisher, Colby Rourke, Brock Fisher)

3) Benton Co. Jr. 2 (Brady Ortner, Josh Wiley,Steiger Manson, Hanna Siek)

4) Dallas Co. 4-H (Jared Orman, Cooper Greenslad, Jacey Orman)

5) Benton Co. Jr. 1 (Gabe Hanson, William Kroneman, Clayton McKenna, Alex Ludeking)

Senior

1Story-Lee 4-H (Ashley Kahler, Jake Sterle, Cole Moeller, Tyler Wellman), Cambridge

2) Bellevue Red (Jeb Schwager, Nick Deppe, Wade Schwager, Tyler Kremer), Bellevue

3) Dallas Co. 4-H #1 (Katie Jimmerson, Spencer Collins, Brodrick Schmidt), Adel

4) Tama Co. (Jake Hlas, Conner Murty, Layne Murty, Lane Lekin), State Center

5) Muscatine FFA (Tyler Moeller, Dakota Heath, Ava Darfeldt, Grace Williams), Muscatine

INDIVIDUAL

Junior

1) Jared Orman, Adel

2) Josh Wiley, Vinton

3) Jack Johnson, Union County

4) Austin Evans, Creston

5) Ben Schrum, Anthon

6) Justin Engleking, Vinton

7) Carson Rieck, Creston

8) Tyler Loudon, Creston

9) Colby Rourke, Vinton

10) Clayton McKenna, Vinton

Senior

1) Ashley Kahler, Cambridge

2) Broderick Schmidt, Adel

3) Connor Murty, Gladbrook

4) Jake Hlas, Traer

5) Tyler Wellman, Cambridge

6) Jeb Schwager, Bellevue

7) Collin Swanton, DeWitt

8) Nick Deppe, Bellevue

9) Spencer Collins, Adel

10) Tyler Moeller, Muscatine