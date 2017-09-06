Jack McKinney of Colo won the Grand Champion banner in the Jackpot Lamb show judged August 20 at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Camry & Jacque Murdoch of Orleans, Neb exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Jackpot Lamb.
Additional results below (names, hometowns, animal identification):
Purebred Oxford Down
1) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 2/2/2017
Purebred Dorset
1) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 7080, 2/15/2017
Purebred Shropshire
1) Jack McKInney, Colo, Jack, 1/22/2017
2) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Carmen
3) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1475, 1/22/2017
Purebred Southdown
1) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper, 76, 2/15/2017
2) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Tiny, 2/3/2017
3) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant
4) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 1734, 2/15/2017
5) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 1222, 2/15/2017
Purebred Hampshire
1) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Trump, 1/18/2017
2) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Jr., 3/10/2017
3) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., LG, 1/5/2017
4) Halle Hindman, Albia
5) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 1/24/2017
6) Phil Prater, Centerville, Sydney, 1/21/2017
7) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1473, 1/31/2017
8) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Garrett
9) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Nikki Manaj, 3/1/2017
10) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Ella
11) Corey Happel, Fairbank, Kennly, 1/10/2017
12) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Pamela, 1/26/2017
13) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper, 90, 2/9/2017
14) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville
Purebred Suffolk
1) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Jack, 1/21/2017
2) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Mongo, 1/31/2017
3) Cody Wynn, Albia
4) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville
5) Houston Hindman, Albia
6) Kadence Heald, Blakesburg, Oreo, 1/10/2017
7) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville
Crossbred Black Face
1) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Bird, 1/2/2017
2) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Pistol Annie, 2/25/2017
3) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 1/12/2017
4) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Wrinkled, 3/12/2017
5) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 1/24/2017
6) Brock Mortvedt, Lynnville, Gidget, 2/15/2017
7) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Pig, 2/2/2017
8) Jordan Chavira, Radcliffe, Buddy, 2/7/2017
9) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Bo, 2/15/2017
10) Jordan Chavira, Radcliffe, Fluzzy, 3/1/2017
11) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 1737, 2/24/2017
Crossbred Black Face
1) Jack McKInney, Colo, Jack, 2/2/2017
2) Dayton Mortvedt, Lynnville, Clark Kent, 1/3/2017
3) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Darb, 1/18/2017
4) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper
5) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Lil Red, 2/28/2017
6) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville
7) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1474, 2/3/2017
8) 3 Sisters, Bondurant, Stilts, 3/3/2017
9) Zahradnik Livestock, Inc., Belle Plaine
10) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville
11) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Splash, 1/17/2017
12) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 3752, 2/15/2017
13) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Garett
14) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville
Crossbred Black Face
1) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Heavy D, 1/2/2017
2) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Ivanka, 1/24/2017
3) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 1/3/2017
4) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Arnold, 1/17/2017
5) Carter Kosman, Albia
6) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Twister, 1/27/2017
7) 3 Sisters, Bondurant, Spot, 1/11/2017
8) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Trevor, 2/15/2017
9) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 12/31/2016
10) Kadence Heald, Blakesburg, Hershy, 1/5/2017
11) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 721, 2/9/2017
Crossbred Speckled Face
1) Dayton Mortvedt, Lynnville, Buster Moon, 1/1/2017
2) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Teddy G, 1/20/2017
3) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1721, 1/26/2017
4) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 727, 2/25/2017
5) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville
6) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Bambi, 2/5/2017
7) Phil Prater, Centerville, Chase, 2/14/2017
8) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 726, 2/23/2017
Crossbred White Face
1) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville
2) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 3753, 2/15/2017
Grand & Reserve Grand Champion
Grand) Jack McKinney, Colo, E007
Res. Grand) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Hamp 2775