Jack McKinney of Colo won the Grand Champion banner in the Jackpot Lamb show judged August 20 at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Camry & Jacque Murdoch of Orleans, Neb exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Jackpot Lamb.

Additional results below (names, hometowns, animal identification):

Purebred Oxford Down

1) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 2/2/2017

Purebred Dorset

1) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 7080, 2/15/2017

Purebred Shropshire

1) Jack McKInney, Colo, Jack, 1/22/2017

2) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Carmen

3) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1475, 1/22/2017

Purebred Southdown

1) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper, 76, 2/15/2017

2) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Tiny, 2/3/2017

3) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant

4) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 1734, 2/15/2017

5) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 1222, 2/15/2017

Purebred Hampshire

1) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Trump, 1/18/2017

2) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Jr., 3/10/2017

3) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., LG, 1/5/2017

4) Halle Hindman, Albia

5) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 1/24/2017

6) Phil Prater, Centerville, Sydney, 1/21/2017

7) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1473, 1/31/2017

8) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Garrett

9) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Nikki Manaj, 3/1/2017

10) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Ella

11) Corey Happel, Fairbank, Kennly, 1/10/2017

12) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Pamela, 1/26/2017

13) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper, 90, 2/9/2017

14) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville

Purebred Suffolk

1) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Jack, 1/21/2017

2) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Mongo, 1/31/2017

3) Cody Wynn, Albia

4) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville

5) Houston Hindman, Albia

6) Kadence Heald, Blakesburg, Oreo, 1/10/2017

7) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville

Crossbred Black Face

1) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Bird, 1/2/2017

2) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Pistol Annie, 2/25/2017

3) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 1/12/2017

4) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Wrinkled, 3/12/2017

5) Sam McKinney, Colo, Sam, 1/24/2017

6) Brock Mortvedt, Lynnville, Gidget, 2/15/2017

7) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Pig, 2/2/2017

8) Jordan Chavira, Radcliffe, Buddy, 2/7/2017

9) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Bo, 2/15/2017

10) Jordan Chavira, Radcliffe, Fluzzy, 3/1/2017

11) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 1737, 2/24/2017

Crossbred Black Face

1) Jack McKInney, Colo, Jack, 2/2/2017

2) Dayton Mortvedt, Lynnville, Clark Kent, 1/3/2017

3) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Darb, 1/18/2017

4) Brenneman Club Lambs, Haper

5) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Lil Red, 2/28/2017

6) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville

7) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1474, 2/3/2017

8) 3 Sisters, Bondurant, Stilts, 3/3/2017

9) Zahradnik Livestock, Inc., Belle Plaine

10) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville

11) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Splash, 1/17/2017

12) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 3752, 2/15/2017

13) Greiner Club Lambs, Keota, Garett

14) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville

Crossbred Black Face

1) Tyson McVicker, Geneseo, Ill., Heavy D, 1/2/2017

2) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Ivanka, 1/24/2017

3) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 1/3/2017

4) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Arnold, 1/17/2017

5) Carter Kosman, Albia

6) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Twister, 1/27/2017

7) 3 Sisters, Bondurant, Spot, 1/11/2017

8) Mowrer Club Lambs, Madrid, Trevor, 2/15/2017

9) Kaufman Club Lambs, Dysart, 12/31/2016

10) Kadence Heald, Blakesburg, Hershy, 1/5/2017

11) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 721, 2/9/2017

Crossbred Speckled Face

1) Dayton Mortvedt, Lynnville, Buster Moon, 1/1/2017

2) Emmalin Wright, Scranton, Teddy G, 1/20/2017

3) Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 1721, 1/26/2017

4) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 727, 2/25/2017

5) Taylar Lovell, Knoxville

6) Rylan Baase, Dexter, Bambi, 2/5/2017

7) Phil Prater, Centerville, Chase, 2/14/2017

8) Anne Baker, Liscomb, 726, 2/23/2017

Crossbred White Face

1) Jenny Petersen, Knoxville

2) Matthew Swenka, Des Moines, 3753, 2/15/2017

Grand & Reserve Grand Champion

Grand) Jack McKinney, Colo, E007

Res. Grand) Camry & Jacque Murdoch, Orleans, Neb., Hamp 2775