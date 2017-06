Your school cumulative folder is available for you to pick up at the Central Office located at 1502 C Ave., Vinton, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30p.m. Mon.-Thurs.

Folders will be available until July 31, 2017, at which time they will be disposed of. Folders will be released to the student only , unless a signed release is presented at time of pick-up.

If you have questions, please call Karrie @ 319-436-5680.