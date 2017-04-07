The Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School sent a team again to a Battle of the Books event in Cedar Falls, and the students finished in second place, just one point from the first-place team.

Participants included Keira Ott, Elias Colsch, Brynn Johsnson, Lizzie Noe, Tess Lillibridge, and Caroline Erickson. ELP teacher Jeff Mangold was the team advisor.

“Battle of the Books included 41 different schools,” Mangold explains. “Six students were allowed per team; before the contest, each team had to read a total of 36 assigned books as a group (they did this in about seven weeks).”

At the contest, the VS team members competed as a group in a question and answer test session with paper and pencil.

“After that round, they were in first place,” says Mangold.

Then participants then took a break to hear a presentation by author Dean Jacobs, who is basically a world traveler who shared inspirational stories about chasing one’s dreams and seeing the world. Then the top 5 teams competed in an oral question and answer session.

“At the end of that round we ended up in second place by 1 point,” says Mangold. “Everyone started fresh in that session.”