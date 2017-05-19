On days like today, where the news is light, and we are looking at the weekend and maybe the kids are chanting, “There’s nothing to do!” check our calendar.

It’s on every page, over to the right, below the ads. Look there for events happening each day.

If you click on it, it will open so that you can see the whole month. Simply click where the blue lines show up, then click on the headline and the story will open tell you what is happening each day.

Isn’t that a cool feature?

So check it out, plan around the events that you see there, but most importantly, if you have something happening at your church or organization, be sure to let us know so that we can add it to our calendar!