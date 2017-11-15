The “Be the Change” fitness group met on Tuesday, to present a check to the Virginia Gay Hospital Gifts of Hope fund, and to practice for Sunday’s flash mob dance performance at 1 p.m. Sunday, during the annual Holiday Open House.

The members do not pay a fee to join Teresa Erger’s fitness and dance class, but do make donations, which are passed on to local causes each month. This month, the group presented $714 to VGH Foundation Director Robin Martin for the Gifts of Hope. Martin thanked the group, and reminded them that the fund is available to any woman who has a financial need, without an application. Some members of the fitness group are cancer survivors.

The group practiced for the flash mob, but also invites others to come participate. The group will meet on 4th Street, near the corner of A Avenue.