The 4th annual “Beats, Burgers, Brats, Brews & Bicycles” fundraising event for improvements to the Old Creamery Nature Trailhead in Dysart will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, 12 til 4.

“A Poker Run Bicycle Ride” will start at the Vinton Trailhead at 11 a.m., continue on the 14 mile newly resurfaced Old Creamery Nature Trail through Garrison to Dysart.

A children’s non-competitive educational bike rodeo for ages 4-11 starts at 1 p.m. at Dysart City Hall

“Chalk the Walk” contest for best chalk design, along with food, a bake sale and music by the Buck Hollow Band, and other fun and games for all ages.

For more information, contact Ruth Schafbuch, committee member, at schafbuch69@gmail.com