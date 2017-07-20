Former Benton Development Group Director Ranae Becker pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the organization.

In a hearing on July 13, Becker appeared in Benton County District Court, where she withdrew her plea of not guilty, and admitted to spending organization funds for a variety of personal expenses. Sentencing will include ordering Becker to pay 49,63.36 in restitution to BDG along with the 11,276.49 cost Benton County incurred for the State of Iowa Auditor’s investigation.

Sentencing has been set for Aug. 31.

Benton County Attorney Dave Thompson did not comment on his recommended sentence for Becker, but said that in similar cases of first-time offenders committing non-violent crimes, the courts have historically relied on probation instead of jail time so the defendants can have the opportunity to work and repay their debt to society.

The arrest of Becker on March 29 followed an audit made by the Iowa Auditor of State’s Office, and signed by State Auditor Mary Mosiman.

According to that audit, which can be seen in its entirety HERE, improper disbursements identified include $17,435.51 of improper purchases with BDG’s credit card and $12,825.01 of improper payroll disbursements to Ms. Becker, the former Executive Director, and related payroll costs.

The improper purchases made with BDG’s credit card include payments to wireless phone providers, Alliant Energy, retail vendors, and purchases made while on vacations in Virginia. The improper purchases with the credit card also include payments to convenience stores and television service providers. These purchases were identified as personal in nature and not related to the operations of the BDG. Mosiman also reported sufficient documentation was not available for a number of disbursements from BDG’s bank accounts. As a result, it was not possible to determine if certain disbursements were made for BDG operations or were personal in nature. The unsupported disbursements to vendors total $7,320.67 and unsupported credit card purchases total $3,624.31.

Bonlander case continued; new defense attorney appointed

In the other case involving a theft from a Benton County organization by one of its former employee, the first degree theft case involving former North Benton Ambulance office manager Amber Bonlander has been continued (delayed) after the appointment of a new defense attorney.

In February, Borlander, now living out of the state, was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the ambulance service where she worked from 2009 to 2014. See that report HERE. Knox County, Illinois authorities arrested Bonlander in that state on a warrant from the Iowa Department of Public Safety on Feb. 15.

Thompson and the new defense lawyer attended a hearing on Thursday, July 20, where the court agreed to a continuance to allow the new defense attorney time to become familiar with the case.