It’s simple. Follow this link, fill in the Vinton Police Department (But make sure it’s for Vinton, IOWA!) you will need to fill in your name and email address. (Now, everyone who has an email address can vote! If you don’t have one, it’s worth it to get one to help our PD!)
This year, the Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to five police departments and their existing or prospective K9 programs for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. Officers and community members nominate and vote for local departments; the top five departments with the most votes will be awarded grants in the following denominations:
1st PLACE — $5,000
2nd PLACE — $4,000
3rd PLACE — $3,000
4th PLACE — $2,000
5th PLACE — $1,000
VOTE TODAY and TOMORROW and THE NEXT DAY!
This is one of the few times we’ll tell you to vote often!