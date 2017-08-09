Devin Stephan, 20, survived a car-train wreck without injury, but ended up in jail this morning, charged by the Belle Plaine PD with drunk driving.

According to a press release from the BPPD, a report of a train hitting a car that had been stuck on the railroad crossing on 7th Avenue in Belle Plaine came in at around 2 a.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 9). Officers arrived to find the vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a total loss. Stephan, of Marengo, was charged with first offense OWI. The investigation continues.