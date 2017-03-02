Grant applications can be submitted to the Benton County Community Foundation for its 2017 grant cycle. The deadline to submit applications is midnight (CST) March 15, 2017. Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.bentonccf.org. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2017. Completed applications must be submitted no later than midnight (CST) March 15, 2017 to be considered for funding.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, Program Manager, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Benton County in order to be considered for funding.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.