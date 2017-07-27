The Benton County Community Foundation held its annual grant awards ceremony on July 25, announcing the distribution of $112,775 in grants to benefit 31 projects of nonprofits and government agencies serving Benton County communities.

“The work these deserving organizations do to create a stronger county is critical to making our communities places where everyone can thrive,” said Ann Jorgensen, Benton County committee chair. “The Benton County Community Foundation is proud to be a partner in their work, and we are thankful for the generosity of community-minded people who make this impact possible.”

Grant recipients and the project the grant will fund are listed below by funding areas.

Art & Culture:

Area Community Theater of Benton County, ACT I Palace Theatre Sound System Upgrade

Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Association, Public Art Installation for Downtown Belle Plaine

Vinton Community Foundation, Art in the Park 2017

Community Betterment:

American Legion Post 148 – Thomas F. Bevins, Legion Remodel

American Legion Post 167 – Newhall, Building Handicap Accessibility Project Phase Two

Benton County Conservation Foundation, Benton City – Fry Playground

City of Newhall, Newhall Library – Children’s Area Furniture

City of Shellsburg, Shellsburg Library Basement Renovation

City of Van Horne, Community Center Parking Expansion

Friends of the Urbana Public Library, Urbana Public Library

Van Horne First Responders, Community AED Project

Education:

Iowa College Access Network – East Central Iowa Student Success Center, Benton County FAFSA Challenge

Environment:

The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Oxbow Wetland Restoration to Reduce Vinton Flood Risk – Demonstration Site for County Farmers

Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, Middle School Prairie Swale

Health:

Area Substance Abuse Council, Preventing Youth Substance Abuse/Misuse in Benton County

Belle Plaine Area Ambulance, Stryker Power Pro XT 6506 Power Cot

North Benton Ambulance Service, EMT Training

Van Horne Firemans Association, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Bottles

Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, Sole Sisters Running Club – Shellsburg Elementary

Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation, Hospital Generator

Historic Preservation:

Belle Plaine Historical Society, Museum Collection Preservation

Human Service:

Benton County Volunteer Program, Medical Transportation Assistance Program

Blairstown Ambulance Service, Automatic External Defibrillators for Benton Community

Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter & Housing Stability

Garrison Emergency Services, Kid’s Healthy & Safety Fair

Genesis Development, Building Relationships Through Community Inclusion

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Leadership and Character Building for Benton County Girls

Horizons, Family Service Alliance, Horizons Family Support

North Star Community Services, Vinton Drop-In Center Program

Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, Operation Backpack

Young Parents Network, YPN Youth Programming

The Benton County Community Foundation is a local organization making grants to organizations creating a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Benton County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community. The Benton County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.