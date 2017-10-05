The Benton County Sheriff’s office has announced that several juveniles and one adult have been charged following the investigation into to reports of gatherings involving teens in possession of marijuana last week, including one incident involving five teens that took place during a Benton Community football game.

On Friday, September 29th, 2017, at about 8:00 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Benton Community High School football field. The report was made by school staff. Benton was playing South Tama that evening in Van Horne.

As a result of an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and school staff, criminal charges were filed.

Three juveniles were charged with gathering where marijuana is used. One of the juveniles was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

There were two adults charged, also. Tatelyn Buck, age 19 of Blairstown, was charged with possession of marijuana. Maxwell Maloney, age 18 of Cedar Rapids was charged with gathering where marijuana is used, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a person under age.

Then on Saturday, September 30, at about 12:07 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3000 block of 59th St. Trail in Benton County, about 5 miles south of Urbana.

Deputies would discover an underage alcohol and drug party at 3057 59th St. Trail.

Deputies would charge 14 juveniles with gathering where marijuana is used. There were also seven additional charges for underage possession of alcohol.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.