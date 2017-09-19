The family of Kameron Roberts continues to feel the support of the local community, as Kameron fights cancer. The latest donation came from Betterton Chiropractic and its patients. Matt Betterton presented a check to Kameron and his parents, Tyler and Tara, last week.

Patients had a chance to donate during Khiropractic for Kameron Week, leaving donations in a box decorated with his name.

“We are beyond overwhelmed with how much everyone has come together for us,” says the family.

