Heather Kruse of Urbandale claimed the Best of Show title in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Lisa Wilcox Case of Iowa City received the Sweepstakes award.
Joellen Bierschenk of Van Horne received ribbons in many categories, including sweaters.
Additional results below:
Afghan
1) Laura Stewart, Granger
2) Christine Lloyd, Nevada
3) Judith Hainaut, Des Moines
4) Charlene Shellabarger, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Marsha Ashby, Davenport
Baby Afghan
1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
2) Heather Kruse, Urbandale
3) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids
4) Jessica Braunschweig-Norris, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee
Infant Sweater or Dress (aged 0-2)
1) Jessica Braunschweig-Norris, Altoona
2) Janet Luing, Panora
3) Kathleen Johnston, Ames
4) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli
Honorable Mention) Eleanor Verwers, Altoona
Child’s Dress (aged 2-10)
Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines
Child’s Pullover Sweater (aged 2-10)
1) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
2) Terry Jones, Iowa City
3) Laura Stewart, Granger
4) Linda Laurenzo, Clive
Child’s Cardigan Sweater / Jacket (aged 2-10)
1) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines
2) Eleanor Verwers, Altoona
3) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli
4) Terry Jones, Iowa City
Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)
1) None
2) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier)
1) Emily L. Tripp, Des Moines
2) Laura Stewart, Granger
3) Erica Carnes, Des Moines
4) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
Adult Pullover Sweater (multiple, finer than worsted)
1) Jean Scherr, West Des Moines
2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Adult Pullover Sweater (multiple, worsted or heavier)
1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
2) Jean Scherr, West Des Moines
3) Gloria Sampson, Story City
4) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
Adult Vest / Sleeveless Sweater
1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
2) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg
3) Ann Wiegers, Ames
4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)
1) Terry Jones, Iowa City
2) Heather Kruse, Urbandale
Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier)
1) Ann Wiegers, Ames
2) Kathleen Johnston, Ames
3) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
4) Beth Webb, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City
Adult Cardigan Sweater (multiple, finer than worsted)
1) Laura Juliano, Urbandale
2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Adult Cardigan Sweater (multiple, worsted or heavier)
1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
2) Laura Juliano, Urbandale
Adult Dress / Skirt
1) None
2) Lois Hurst, Runnells
Socks (one yarn/color)
1) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
2) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines
3) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
4) Emily L. Tripp, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City
Socks (multiple yarns/colors)
1) Terry Jones, Iowa City
2) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli
3) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids
4) Michelle Taylor, Des Moines
Socks (with contrasting heel and toe)
1) None
2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
3) None
4) Glenda Huberg, New Hartford
Mittens / Gloves (one color)
1) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola
2) Terry Jones, Iowa City
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
4) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown
Mittens / Gloves (two or more colors)
1) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola
2) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
3) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
4) Ellen B. Pirro, Des Moines
Cap or Hat (one yarn/color)
1) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines
2) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona
3) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg
4) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli
Honorable Mention) Carmen M. Davenport, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines
Cap or Hat (multiple yarns/colors)
1) Ann Wiegers, Ames
2) Rebecca Roush, Cedar Rapids
3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
4) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Erica Carnes, Des Moines
Scarf (one yarn/color, other than lace)
1) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa
2) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids
3) Melinda Carriker, Des Moines
4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Shannon Hofstadter, Ankeny
Scarf (multiple yarns/colors, other than lace)
1) Susie Spry, Des Moines
2) Diane Killam, Cedar Rapids
3) Gloria Sampson, Story City
4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
Scarf (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)
1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
Scarf (lace stitch, finer than worsted)
1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
2) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee
3) Joanne Warnock, Perry
4) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Honorable Mention) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines
Cowl (yarn finer than worsted)
1) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines
2) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
3) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids
4) Jillian Sievel, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Carmen M. Davenport, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Janet Luing, Panora
Cowl (yarn worsted weight or heavier)
1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
2) Ann Wiegers, Ames
3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
4) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines
Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (one yarn/color, other than lace)
1) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown
2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
3) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines
4) Beth Webb, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines
Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (multiple yarns/colors, other than lace)
1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City
2) MICHELLE YOUNG, Ankeny
3) Nancy Simet, Cedar Falls
4) Elizabeth Durham, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Erica Carnes, Des Moines
Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)
1) Ellen B. Pirro, Des Moines
2) Terry Jones, Iowa City
3) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines
Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, finer than worsted)
1) Heather Kruse, Urbandale
2) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
4) Nancy Simet, Cedar Falls
Knitted Lace
1) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown
2) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
3) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola
4) Cynthia Taylor, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Shawna Meyer, Des Moines
Holiday Decoration or Ornaments
1) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids
2) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona
3) Kiki Kossow, Fairfield
4) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg
Honorable Mention) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk
Toy
1) Terry Jones, Iowa City
2) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids
3) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee
4) Glenda Huberg, New Hartford
Honorable Mention) Claire Roe, Polk City
Bag or Tote
1) Judith Hainaut, Des Moines
2) Cynthia Taylor, West Des Moines
3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines
4) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Janet Luing, Panora
Fashion Accessory
1) Ann Wiegers, Ames
2) Laura Stewart, Granger
3) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona
4) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids
Handspun Garment / Fashion Accessory
1) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids
2) Rebecca Roush, Cedar Rapids
3) Vicki Tardy, Iowa City
4) Terry Jones, Iowa City
Felted Knit Item
1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
2) Kiki Kossow, Fairfield
3) Linda Laurenzo, Clive
4) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids
Machine Knitted Sweater
1) None
2) Kathryn Hollingsworth, Pleasantville