Heather Kruse of Urbandale claimed the Best of Show title in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Lisa Wilcox Case of Iowa City received the Sweepstakes award.

Joellen Bierschenk of Van Horne received ribbons in many categories, including sweaters.

Additional results below:

Afghan

1) Laura Stewart, Granger

2) Christine Lloyd, Nevada

3) Judith Hainaut, Des Moines

4) Charlene Shellabarger, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Marsha Ashby, Davenport

Baby Afghan

1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

2) Heather Kruse, Urbandale

3) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids

4) Jessica Braunschweig-Norris, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee

Infant Sweater or Dress (aged 0-2)

1) Jessica Braunschweig-Norris, Altoona

2) Janet Luing, Panora

3) Kathleen Johnston, Ames

4) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli

Honorable Mention) Eleanor Verwers, Altoona

Child’s Dress (aged 2-10)

Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines

Child’s Pullover Sweater (aged 2-10)

1) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

2) Terry Jones, Iowa City

3) Laura Stewart, Granger

4) Linda Laurenzo, Clive

Child’s Cardigan Sweater / Jacket (aged 2-10)

1) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines

2) Eleanor Verwers, Altoona

3) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli

4) Terry Jones, Iowa City

Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)

1) None

2) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier)

1) Emily L. Tripp, Des Moines

2) Laura Stewart, Granger

3) Erica Carnes, Des Moines

4) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

Adult Pullover Sweater (multiple, finer than worsted)

1) Jean Scherr, West Des Moines

2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Adult Pullover Sweater (multiple, worsted or heavier)

1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

2) Jean Scherr, West Des Moines

3) Gloria Sampson, Story City

4) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

Adult Vest / Sleeveless Sweater

1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

2) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg

3) Ann Wiegers, Ames

4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)

1) Terry Jones, Iowa City

2) Heather Kruse, Urbandale

Adult Cardigan Sweater (one yarn/color, worsted or heavier)

1) Ann Wiegers, Ames

2) Kathleen Johnston, Ames

3) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

4) Beth Webb, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City

Adult Cardigan Sweater (multiple, finer than worsted)

1) Laura Juliano, Urbandale

2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Adult Cardigan Sweater (multiple, worsted or heavier)

1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

2) Laura Juliano, Urbandale

Adult Dress / Skirt

1) None

2) Lois Hurst, Runnells

Socks (one yarn/color)

1) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

2) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines

3) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

4) Emily L. Tripp, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City

Socks (multiple yarns/colors)

1) Terry Jones, Iowa City

2) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli

3) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids

4) Michelle Taylor, Des Moines

Socks (with contrasting heel and toe)

1) None

2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

3) None

4) Glenda Huberg, New Hartford

Mittens / Gloves (one color)

1) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola

2) Terry Jones, Iowa City

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

4) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown

Mittens / Gloves (two or more colors)

1) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola

2) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

3) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

4) Ellen B. Pirro, Des Moines

Cap or Hat (one yarn/color)

1) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines

2) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona

3) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg

4) Mary Jo Rathe, Tripoli

Honorable Mention) Carmen M. Davenport, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Terry Jones, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines

Cap or Hat (multiple yarns/colors)

1) Ann Wiegers, Ames

2) Rebecca Roush, Cedar Rapids

3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

4) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Erica Carnes, Des Moines

Scarf (one yarn/color, other than lace)

1) Betty Whitson, Ottumwa

2) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids

3) Melinda Carriker, Des Moines

4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Shannon Hofstadter, Ankeny

Scarf (multiple yarns/colors, other than lace)

1) Susie Spry, Des Moines

2) Diane Killam, Cedar Rapids

3) Gloria Sampson, Story City

4) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

Scarf (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)

1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

Scarf (lace stitch, finer than worsted)

1) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

2) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee

3) Joanne Warnock, Perry

4) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Honorable Mention) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines

Cowl (yarn finer than worsted)

1) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines

2) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

3) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids

4) Jillian Sievel, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Carmen M. Davenport, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Janet Luing, Panora

Cowl (yarn worsted weight or heavier)

1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

2) Ann Wiegers, Ames

3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

4) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Stephanie Masumura, Des Moines

Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (one yarn/color, other than lace)

1) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown

2) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

3) Lisa Houchins, Des Moines

4) Beth Webb, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines

Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (multiple yarns/colors, other than lace)

1) Lisa Wilcox Case, Iowa City

2) MICHELLE YOUNG, Ankeny

3) Nancy Simet, Cedar Falls

4) Elizabeth Durham, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Erica Carnes, Des Moines

Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)

1) Ellen B. Pirro, Des Moines

2) Terry Jones, Iowa City

3) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines

Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, finer than worsted)

1) Heather Kruse, Urbandale

2) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

4) Nancy Simet, Cedar Falls

Knitted Lace

1) Marlene Egleston, Marshalltown

2) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

3) Lucinda Hoch, Indianola

4) Cynthia Taylor, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Shawna Meyer, Des Moines

Holiday Decoration or Ornaments

1) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids

2) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona

3) Kiki Kossow, Fairfield

4) Anne E. Johnson, Emmetsburg

Honorable Mention) Victoria Wickham, Norwalk

Toy

1) Terry Jones, Iowa City

2) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids

3) Rhonda Sayles, Waukee

4) Glenda Huberg, New Hartford

Honorable Mention) Claire Roe, Polk City

Bag or Tote

1) Judith Hainaut, Des Moines

2) Cynthia Taylor, West Des Moines

3) Shauneen Linton, Des Moines

4) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Janet Luing, Panora

Fashion Accessory

1) Ann Wiegers, Ames

2) Laura Stewart, Granger

3) Molly Vriezelaar, Altoona

4) Mark Cook, Cedar Rapids

Handspun Garment / Fashion Accessory

1) Christine Thomson, Cedar Rapids

2) Rebecca Roush, Cedar Rapids

3) Vicki Tardy, Iowa City

4) Terry Jones, Iowa City

Felted Knit Item

1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

2) Kiki Kossow, Fairfield

3) Linda Laurenzo, Clive

4) Paula Grahs, Cedar Rapids

Machine Knitted Sweater

1) None

2) Kathryn Hollingsworth, Pleasantville