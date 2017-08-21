Rachel Grober, a 17-year-old from Ionia, was crowned the 64th Iowa Dairy Princess during an evening ceremony at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines tonight. Grober, daughter of Todd and Sherry Grober, will spend the year serving as a goodwill ambassador for Iowa’s dairy farmers. Throughout her year-long reign she will make public appearances to connect with consumers and help them understand the dedication of dairy farm families to their cows, their land and the milk they produce.

Grober represents the Iowa Guernsey Breeders Association and will be a senior at New Hampton High School.