Tilford Elementary Principal announced the exciting news to his staff on Wednesday that the Iowa Department of Education has nominated Tilford Elementary for consideration for the national Blue Ribbon School Distinction.

In a letter to Supt. Mary Jo Hainstock, Iowa Dept. of Education Director Ryan Wise indicated that Tilford is being honored for exemplary high performance and/or achievement gap closing, as indicated by the students’ collective success in math and reading assessments.

The U.S. Education Department says that National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models for other schools throughout the nation, and school personnel are often sought out as mentors. Their applications are posted on the U.S. Department of Education’s website, and media eagerly profile recognized schools, helping the school, its district, and community gain additional exposure. Representatives from schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony held in Washington, DC. Each school receives an engraved plaque and program flag with the official seal, which signifies its status and the year of its award.

See the letter from Wise here