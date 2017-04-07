Later this year, Jenna Lane will accompany a group from her church on a mission to Haiti. One of the needs Jenna discovered about that country was the need for books, especially for the youngest of readers.

To help meet this need, Jenna has started a book drive, accepting children’s books as well as donations to cover the cost of shipping them.

Jenna will collect donation through April 21, and hopes to begin packing and shipping the books soon afterward. There are boxes for book donations outside the Tilford Elementary office, as well as at Shellsburg Elementary, Farmers Bank, the Vinton Public Library and Blessed Hope Church.

Suggested book donations include picture dictionaries, phonic books and picture books, as well as “I Can Read” and “Dick and Jane” series books.

Jenna, a junior as VSHS, is the daughter of Tom and Dana Lane. She is also involved in the Operation Backpack program, which sends food home with nearly 100 VS students each Friday.

“When my church decided to go on a mission trip to Haiti, I found the perfect opportunity to do two things I love — travel and serve others,” says Jenna. “It amazes me that there are still kids in the world who don’t get the education they deserve, which is why I am doing this book drive. Children’s books may seem simple, but your donation will make an impact on a child that will last a lifetime.”