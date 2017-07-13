The Benton County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of break-ins and one stolen vehicle from the Garrison area in the past few days. Although the car has been found, area residents have been reporting the theft of items, especially tools.

Thefts from locked and unlocked garages, vehicles, barns and porches have been reported from several households.

Residents are reminded to lock doors and pay attention to any unfamiliar activity in their neighborhoods.

There have also been reports of earlier break-ins in the Blairstown and Luzerne areas.

Anyone with any information should contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 319-472-2337.