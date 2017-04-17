Participants took turns painting a house on a white board, share information and asked questions about the Habitat for Humanity’s Brush With Kindness open house last week.

“We have a lot of interest and working to convert that into full applications,” says Habitat director Jeff Capps. “We are still eager to hear from more interested households and individuals/groups about volunteering,”

Members of the Vinton Area Ministerial Association (VAMA) and others joined Habitat representatives at the 4th Street Diner for the event. Many interested home-owners also dropped by to inquire about the program, which is available throughout Benton County.

Under the Brush With Kindness program, Habitat helps limited-income homeowners by offering affordable exterior home improvements, combining the donations of local businesses and organizations and hours spent teams volunteers, to improve the condition of homes by painting, landscaping and performing minor exterior repairs at minimal cost to homeowners who would be unable to complete home repairs on their own.

Able-bodied homeowners are encouraged to work alongside the volunteers in a cooperative effort. This neighborhood-based program is for homeowners earning 55 percent or less of the area median income. Farmers Savings Bank and Thrivent are among the local business sponsors of the program.

