Vinton Today is working with Vinton Unlimited and Just Us to host a candidate forum on Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Tilford Auditorium.

The forum will allow an hour for questions prepared by the organizers, followed by questions from the public. Everyone is invited to attend.

Candidates invited to speak include the following:

Mayor: Rich Hainstock, Bud Maynard and Dean Haack

City Council: First Ward incumbent Ron Hessenius and challenger Dixie Meyer.

At-large incumbent Brian Parr and challenger Gary Garwood.

The city election is Tuesday, Nov. 7