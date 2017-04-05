By Angie Becker

The Benton County Fair is looking for young women who are interested in serving as a representative of the fair by becoming the Benton County Fair Queen. As a representative for the Benton County Fair, the queen will be asked to assist with various contests and activities during the county fair in July as well as helping with other promotional activities. The Benton County Fair Queen will compete at Des Moines at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest in August.

Persons interested in competing for this honor must meet the following criteria:

* Be at least 16 not more than 21 years of age at the time of the contest.

* Have never been married or have had children

* Must have been an active, member of one service organization in their community, (i.e. 4-H, Scouts, FFA, Church Group, etc.)

* Are not professional models.

Candidates will be judged during a personal and group interview on awareness; their leadership, citizenship, and contributions to their community; and their overall appearance, charm and poise. The judging will take place prior to the Benton County Fair. The new fair queen will be crowned in July at opening ceremonies of the Benton County Fair. Individuals participating in the contest will also receive miscellaneous prizes.

For more information on the Benton county Fair Queen competition and an application form, please contact

Angie Becker at (319) 350-6611.

Application forms must be completed and turned into Angie Becker by Wednesday May 31, 2017.