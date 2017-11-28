The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two people who Sheriff Ron Tippett says were “caught in the act” of trying to burglarize a storage unit in Urbana Monday night.

William Burke, 36, and Summer Campbell, 35, both of Central City, were arrested and charged with several offenses. Burke now faces charges of criminal mischief, trespass and possession of burglary tools. Campbell has been charged with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as trespassing.

Deputies made the arrests without incident after responding to a report of suspicious activity in the area. Residents are reminded to alert authorities if they see anything suspicious by calling or texting 911 or calling the BCSO at 319-472-2337.

See the complete report here: burglary