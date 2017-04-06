By Ryan Schlader

The Cedar Valley Nature Trail is closed to the public in Center Point from Iowa Street to the Grubbs Creek Bridge near Ash Lane for hard surfacing of this trail segment. Vieth Construction, who was awarded the contract, has started grading the area and will be applying a concrete overlay surface. Completion of this project is expected early summer.

Last fall, paving was completed south of the city from Schultz Road to Iowa Street, but additional improvements will continue this spring. Linn County Conservation appreciates the public’s patience during this trail improvement effort.