For almost all teachers, seeing a student end up in handcuffs, and on TV, represents a very bad day.

But for Newhall Central Lutheran 6th grade teacher Dave Runge, Saturday’s interaction between students and law enforcement was totally positive.

A dozen or more students spent Saturday in the Cassill Motors/Theisen’s parking lot on 16th Avenue in Cedar Rapids, passing out free blue light bulbs to all who stopped by as part of Project Blue Light Iowa. Working with Brian Waid, who founded the organization, the students handed out approximately 500 blue bulbs, and sold t-shirts and magnets.

Several police officers stopped by to greet the children, and thank them for their show of support.

“The students had a lot of fun, although it would have been nice if we had a lot more traffic.” says Runge. “The officers were great; they spent a lot of time interacting with the students, and even had one in handcuffs.”

Project Blue Light Iowa has distributed nearly 18,000 light bulbs since the organization began in September of 2015. Waid says the group will keep handing out light bulbs as long as donors keep supporting the program and residents continue asking for the blue bulbs.

Runge said the students chose Project Blue Light as they were looking for a volunteer opportunity. He thanked Theisen’s and Cassill Motors, and was pleasantly surprised upon his arrival to see that the staff at Cassill Motors had placed blue balloons on many of the cars for sale in honor of law enforcement.

See more photos of Saturday’s event HERE