Scotty Young of Epworth won Supreme FFA Exhibitor and Lyon Lakaya of North Cedar claimed Top Cow Production Record in the FFA and 4-H Dairy Show judged Saturday, August 19th at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Additional results below:

Champion Jersey: Kaylee Koss, Dubuque County

Reserve Champion Jersey: Emily Bonert, Dubuque County

Champion Ayrshire: Landen Knapp, Dubuque County

Reserve Champion: Scotty Young, Epworth

Champion Brown Swiss: Gabriel Hanson, Benton County

Reserve Champion Brown Swiss: Landen Knapp, Dubuque County

Champion Guernsey: Logan Wingert, Dubuque County

Reserve Champion Guernsey: Dana Sickles, Iowa County

Champion Holstein: Jonathan Krogman, Osceola County

Reserve Champion Holstein: Levi Banowetz, Goose Lake

Champion Milking Shorthorn: Scotty Young, Epworth

Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn: Matt Hense, Delaware County

Chapter Award

1) West Dubuque – Epworth

2) Maquoketa Valley- Delhi

3) Oelwein

4) Northeast – Goose Lake

5) Wapsi Valley- Fairbank

6) Wilton

7) Monticello

8) Newton

9) North Cedar- Clarence

10) East Marshall – Le Grand