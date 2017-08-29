Scotty Young of Epworth won Supreme FFA Exhibitor and Lyon Lakaya of North Cedar claimed Top Cow Production Record in the FFA and 4-H Dairy Show judged Saturday, August 19th at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Additional results below:
Champion Jersey: Kaylee Koss, Dubuque County
Reserve Champion Jersey: Emily Bonert, Dubuque County
Champion Ayrshire: Landen Knapp, Dubuque County
Reserve Champion: Scotty Young, Epworth
Champion Brown Swiss: Gabriel Hanson, Benton County
Reserve Champion Brown Swiss: Landen Knapp, Dubuque County
Champion Guernsey: Logan Wingert, Dubuque County
Reserve Champion Guernsey: Dana Sickles, Iowa County
Champion Holstein: Jonathan Krogman, Osceola County
Reserve Champion Holstein: Levi Banowetz, Goose Lake
Champion Milking Shorthorn: Scotty Young, Epworth
Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn: Matt Hense, Delaware County
Chapter Award
1) West Dubuque – Epworth
2) Maquoketa Valley- Delhi
3) Oelwein
4) Northeast – Goose Lake
5) Wapsi Valley- Fairbank
6) Wilton
7) Monticello
8) Newton
9) North Cedar- Clarence
10) East Marshall – Le Grand