The Nov. 7 Vinton City Council ballot is now set; two more candidates filed papers before Thursday’s deadline

First Ward incumbent Ron Hessenius will run for re-election; he is being challenged by Dixie Meyer. Both have filed papers this week.

In other races we have previously told you about:

Rich Hainstock, Bud Maynard and Dean Haack are candidates for Mayor.

Incumbent Brian Parr will run for re-election in the at-large race, challenged by Gary Garwood.

Nobody filed papers to run for the 3rd Ward seat, currently held by Maynard.

Look for more information about each candidate in the near future.