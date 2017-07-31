The VSHS students who plan to visit New York City and Washington, D.C. next spring raised around $1,000 toward that trip with a uniquely colorful 5K walk/run on Saturday.

The Color-A-Thon took place at the high school, where runners and spectators added powdered color to their shirts (and faces!) during the event.

Organizer Krystal Anderson thanked all of the sponsors and participants, and said she enjoys all the photos being shared on social media.

The Top 10 finishers were:

1) Elly Gloede

2) Taylor Spies

3) Amelia Birker

4) Lydia Radeke

5) Emily Trinkle

6) Dean Zarmbinski

7) Alex Torres

8) Josh Geiger

9) Cameryn Stephens

10) Miranda Bauer

Great job everyone!!

See more photos HERE and HERE.