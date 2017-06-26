The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings, ranked third in Class 3A in the most recent Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association/Radio Iowa poll, faced off with Wamac West rival Western Dubuque (ranked 10th in Class 4A) on Thursday, in Epworth. Both games were as close as possible, with the first game going into extra innings, and the second called in the seventh inning due to lightning with the game tied.
VS Coach Jim Struve offered the following summaries:
Game 1
Vikings lose a close game 4-5 in 8 innings to #10 ranked Class 4A Western Dubuque. Vikings rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the 7th inning and couldn’t hold the lead as WD scored in the bottom of the 8th inning. Vikings were led by Nathan Struve’s 2 hits, a double and 2 RBI’s. Wes Edwards and Conner Miracle added a double and an RBI each. Scott Betterton pitched well and Tanner Davis took the loss in relief.
On Friday, the Vikings traveled to Maquoketa, and won both games.
Coach’s summary:
Game 1
Vikings scored early and often to Win 17-5 in 5 innings at Maquoketa. Conner Miracle pitched another great game by striking out 7 and walking none to get the Win on the mound. David Bray, Cole Overton, and Conner Miracle had 2 hits each. Scott Betterton and Bray led the way with 3 RBI’s each and Tanner Davis, Blake Bohnsack, and Miracle adding 2 RBI’s. The Edwards’ twins were ball magnets again, as Wes was hit by pitch 4 times and Will was hit twice.
Vikings get the sweep as they Won the nightcap 6-0. Blake Bohnsack was masterful on the mound striking out 9, walking 1 and giving up 5 hits to gain the complete game shutout. Vikings defense played well, as they turned 2 double plays—Conner Miracle doubled up a runner from center field to 2nd base and Scottie Wirth threw to Tanner Davis to Cole Overton for the beautiful 5-4-3 double play. Will Edwards and Tanner Davis had 2 hits each, as Davis added a double and 4 RBI’s. Wes Edwards was hit twice in Game 2— which totaled 6 Hit By Pitches on the night. Also, Tanner Davis and Nathan Struve executed a perfect double steal of home in the 1st inning.