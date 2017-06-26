The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings, ranked third in Class 3A in the most recent Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association/Radio Iowa poll, faced off with Wamac West rival Western Dubuque (ranked 10th in Class 4A) on Thursday, in Epworth. Both games were as close as possible, with the first game going into extra innings, and the second called in the seventh inning due to lightning with the game tied.

Vikings lose a close game 4-5 in 8 innings to #10 ranked Class 4A Western Dubuque. Vikings rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the 7th inning and couldn’t hold the lead as WD scored in the bottom of the 8th inning. Vikings were led by Nathan Struve’s 2 hits, a double and 2 RBI’s. Wes Edwards and Conner Miracle added a double and an RBI each. Scott Betterton pitched well and Tanner Davis took the loss in relief.

Game 2