With exactly one week to go before the Sept. 21 filing deadline for candidates, three candidates have filed papers for the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Brian Parr has filed for the at-large seat he holds. Gary Garwood has also filed papers for that seat, according to City Clerk Cindy Michael.

The only other candidate to submit a nominating petition is Rich Hainstock, who is running for Mayor. Long-time Mayor John Watson had previously announced he will not run again for Mayor, but said he has taken out papers and is considering a run for city council.

Up for election this year along with the mayoral seat at at-large position are the 1st Ward seat held by Ron Hessenius and the 3rd Ward seat held by Bud Maynard.

