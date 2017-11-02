Although the Iowa Department of Transportation announced the choice for the new license plate design for vehicles registered in the state, the old ones are still all that is available, says Benton County Treasurer Kelly Geater, whose office handles license plates and registration renewals.

Geater says she recently attended a meeting at which the new plates were a topic, but does not yet know when the first ones will arrive.

And when they do arrive, the new plates will only be issued to drivers who are licensing a vehicle in their name for the first time. Those renewing their registration for a year will keep their old plates. However, Geater says that for a $5 extra fee, drivers who really want a new license plate now will be able to get one, when they become available.