Members of the Shellsburg American Legion Post 166 hoisted a brand new flag over the elementary school, as students lined up outside the building to begin the first day of classes. Later, the Legion members presented the school the framed, folded flag it had donated last year.

Inside the building, 4th grade teacher Mrs. Jaimie Walker told her class that this year, they would have a chance to learn “a great new way to write better,” as she introduced several associates who will be working with the students. Meanwhile, in the gym, P.E. teacher Anthony Church stood on the newly-repainted floor (Shellsburg now has the best elementary school gym in the state, he says), and welcomed the students, especially those who are new to the Shellsburg building.

Mr. Church told the students that last year, he too, had been new, and arrived not knowing his way around.

“But there were many awesome people who helped me,” Mr. Church said while addressing the first class gathered in the gym. He promised the new students that teachers and friends will help them find their way around the building and get them back home to their parents at the end of the day.

Second grade teacher Dee Tobin introduced her Shellsburg students to the wind chimes she will use to get the students’ attention. She also reminded them to use “marshmallow feet” when they have to leave class and walk the school halls, so they don’t disrupt education in other rooms.

New rooms for some teachers

Along with students who may be entering a building or classroom for the first time, several VS teachers also find themselves in a new room this year.

2010 VS graduate Emily (Meyer) Hanson awaited Kindergarten families at Shellsburg on Wednesday morning. Kindergarten students will begin school on Friday; conferences for parents and teachers are taking place this week.

At Tilford, another Emily, Ms. Sexton, is welcoming her first fourth grade class. She taught fourth grade in Chicago before joining the VS District; she had taught 6th grade science at VS Middle School last year. On Wednesday, Ms. Sexton served her students “success,” which was her name for a snack mix including pretzels, marshmallows and other treats.

Taking Ms. Sexton’s place at VSMS is another first-year teacher who also graduated from Vinton-Shellsburg, Logan (Halstead) Walston.

The job openings for Mrs. Walston and the change for Ms. Sexton came because former 4th grade teacher, Becky Sturtz, who has taught fourth grade for many years, is now teaching second grade. Mrs. Sturtz replaces Kim Isbell, who retired last year after teaching for 32 years.

Words from the Principal

During an assembly for Tilford’s youngest students, Principal Jim Murray warned first and second-graders about a person at the school they never want to encounter: Mean Mr. Murray.

After discussing many positive notes that he has received from students. Mr. Murray warned the students about bad behavior, especially bullying.

Putting on his Mean Mr. Murray and voice, the principal told the children that if a student “hurts other kids,” he will face the mean principal. He went on to give a brief, but stern, lecture on the need for always treating others with respect, and for following instructions from teachers.

“My favorite word is ‘OK,'” said Mr. Murray, urging children to say then when he or a teacher give them instructions.

Then announcing that “Nice Mr. Murray” was back, he went on to encourage the students to be the best artist, reader, athlete, mathematician, musician and person that they can be. The assembly ended with the students joining together in a loud cheer of “Go, Vikes!” Many students left the auditorium for class, while the first-graders headed to the playground for their first recess of the school year.