John Wilt stood in his produce stand on Main Street in Brandon on the 4th of July, as he does most other days of the year. Right now, he mostly just has zucchini and some squash, but soon expects to be offering watermelon and other fresh produce items he grows in a garden near the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

What was significant about Tuesday’s activity in the produce stand was what happened on Monday: Wilt lost his house, just a few feet from that produce stand, in a fire.

He was outside working on gardening activities when he saw the smoke. His adult son was in the house, taking a bath at the time. Father and son managed to escape, and also save Wilt’s dog.

“That is my pride and joy,” says Wilt, of the pet.

However, almost all of his belongings, and several cats, perished in the fire.

Brandon and La Porte City firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the Hawkeye Homegrown produce stand; the detached garage was also spared from the fire.

But Wilt’s house and its contents were destroyed. While it still stands, Wilt says officials have ordered everyone (including him and insurance adjusters) to stay out for safety reasons.

“I have good coverage,” he said. State Farm is paying for temporary shelter at a Urbana hotel while Wilt considers options. He has run a produce stand for more than 30 years, and moved to Brandon’s Main Street more than a decade ago, after the death of his mother.

The stand will continue to remain open as Wilt continues gardening while also rebuilding. He says options include placing a mobile home or double-wide on the corner lot.