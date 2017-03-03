Thursday was one of the most highly-anticipated days of the school year for Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary 3rd-graders. Lexa Speidel presented each student a dictionary on behalf of the Vinton Kiwanis Club. The students spent some time discovering the unique and entertaining things in the books, including the “World’s Longest Word.

In math, the students had been working on multiplication; the dictionary includes a “times table.”

Several tried to read the 1,909-letter word that represents the a protein with hundreds of amino acids. Some of the students with older siblings recalled how their older brothers or sisters brought home the dictionary, and tried to pronounce that word.

“It took my sister a long time,” said one girl. “But she didn’t finish.”

Addy Ingham was among the 3rd-graders who found the information in the books both interesting and entertaining.

It was also Fake Injury Day. Students wore bandages, splints, and other items designed to show injuries, and added scars and other special effects. They also had the opportunity to make up a story about what caused their pain.

Several 0f the 3rd-graders found creative ways to look hurt, and to explain their injuries — one said she was involved in an accident involving a car and a kangaroo.

