The Belle Plaine-based Wallace Winkie Foundation has expanded the area eligible for its scholarships and is now accepting applications from nontraditional students in Benton, Iowa, Tama, and Poweshiek Counties. Application is easy, with the form found on the Foundation’s website. In the past two years, the Wallace Winkie Foundation has awarded about $7,000 in scholarships and welcomes the opportunity to help more nontraditional students live their dream with scholarships that can be used for college, university, training, or job-related certification. For more information, visit the Foundation’s website (parkitvirtualmuseum.com) or call 319-434-2079.
About The Wallace Winkie Foundation
The mission of the Wallace Winkie Foundation is to encourage and support non-traditional students and life-long learners in their pursuit of education. Wallace Winkie spent his life in the pursuit of knowledge and shared that knowledge with his students, his colleagues, his family, and his community through 35 years in the classroom and volunteer work. Wallace taught junior high social studies and drivers education for many years. A 2013 book entitled “Park It” included some stories and cartoons about Winkie’s years of teaching students to drive.
The goal of the foundation is to continue his legacy. To that end, the foundation will provide money for grants, scholarships, and other educational related expenses to qualified applicants. The foundation awarded five scholarships in 2015 and six in 2016.