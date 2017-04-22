Seven Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings and four VS Vikettes will be among hundreds of Iowa high school athletes representing their schools at the Drake Relays this year.

“We are going back to Drake!” exclaims Vikette Coach Heather Kalous. “After not qualifying last year, the Vikettes are back on the Blue Oval.”

Opening ceremonies start on Sunday; most high school events take place later in the week.

Senior LaDorshae Mull, sophmore Sarah Schminke, junior Hannah Kalous, and freshman Hanna Timmerman will be running Friday afternoon in the 4 x 100.

In 2015, sprinters Mull and Kalous were a part of the 2015 VS Drake-qualifying 4 x 100.

“But Sarah and Hanna will get to run on the blue for the first time,” says Coach Kalous.

For the Vikings, the Class 3A Runner-Up at State last season, participants at Drake will include: