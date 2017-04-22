Conner Bendull is one of 3 Vikings who will compete in two relay events at the Drake Relays.
Seven Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings and four VS Vikettes will be among hundreds of Iowa high school athletes representing their schools at the Drake Relays this year.
“We are going back to Drake!” exclaims Vikette Coach Heather Kalous. “After not qualifying last year, the Vikettes are back on the Blue Oval.”
Opening ceremonies start on Sunday; most high school events take place later in the week.
Senior LaDorshae Mull, sophmore Sarah Schminke, junior Hannah Kalous, and freshman Hanna Timmerman will be running Friday afternoon in the 4 x 100.
In 2015, sprinters Mull and Kalous were a part of the 2015 VS Drake-qualifying 4 x 100.
“But Sarah and Hanna will get to run on the blue for the first time,” says Coach Kalous.
For the Vikings, the Class 3A Runner-Up at State last season, participants at Drake will include:
4×100 – Conner Miracle, Conner Bendull, Blake Bohnsack, Tyler Bartz
4×400 – Conner Bendull, Cole Smith, Blake Bohnsack, Tyler Bartz
Long Jump – Tyler Bartz
Shot Put – Drew Wiley, Cole Overton
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” says Viking Coach Aric Chvala. “Qualifying for Drake is a very difficult task.”
Chvala says his research indicates that this is the first time V-S has had a long jumper or 4 x 400 relay team ever qualify for the Drake Relays.
“And, of the 1400+ shot-putters from across the state, Vinton-Shellsburg is the only school in the state that had two athletes qualify in that event,” says the coach.
Making the achievement of Wiley and Overton even more remarkable is that those two shot putters weren’t even varsity throwers last year.
“But they stuck with it, worked hard in the weight room, competed in other sports and are now starting to see a little bit of fruit from that labor,” says Chvala. “On top of the shot putters, I am also thrilled for the other guys going. Of the seven people who will be participating only one has qualified in previous years (Tyler Bartz ran in our 4×200 relay team last year). The example they are providing for our younger guys is important; underclassmen can look at their path and follow suit. I can’t wait for them to compete against the best from across the state.”
See the complete Drake Relays schedule HERE
.