No Horsing Around for FFA Competitors at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/21/2017) (readMedia)– Champion High Point Horse was awarded to Muddy Waters, owned by Victoria Brandt of AGWSR at the FFA Horse Show judged Wednesday during the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Brandt also claimed Champion High Point Exhibitor honors.

Morgan Williams of Hudson claimed Reserve Champion High Point Horse. Reserve Champion High Point Exhibitor honors went to Madison Burke of DeWitt Central.

Additional results below:

Champion Barrel Racing: Amy Harkins, Central Trail

Reserve Champion Barrel Racing: Casey Allen, East Union

Champion Flag Race: Kayla Carolan, Hudson

Reserve Champion Flag Race: Dani Morrow, ADM

Champion Pole Bending: Ethan Faeth, Central Lee

Reserve Champion Pole Bending: Amy Harkins, Central Trail

Champion Draft Breeds: Emma Bair, Tri-County

Reserve Champion Draft Breeds: Emma Bair, Tri-County

Champion Draft Showmanship: Skie Campbell, Brokaw

Reserve Champion Draft Showmanship: Taylor Maasdam, Lynnville – Sully

Champion Trail Class: Morgan Williams, Hudson

Reserve Champion Trail Class: Josie Oldenburger, Aplington- Parkersburg

Champion Draft Horse Single Pleasure Driving: Skie Campbell, Brokaw (Clarinda)

Reserve Champion Draft Horse Single Pleasure Driving: Taylor Maasdam, Lynnville Sully

Champion Light Horse/Pony Pleasure Driving: Nathan Boldt, Pella

Reserve Champion Light Horse/Pony Pleasure Driving: Taylor Reynolds, Pekin

Champion Heavy Hitch Draft Team: Emma Bair, Tri-County

Reserve Champion Heavy Hitch Draft Team: Skie Campbell, Brokaw (Clarinda)

Champion English Pleasure: Morgan Williams, Hudson

Reserve Champion English Pleasure: Victoria Brandt, AGWSR

Champion English Equitation: Erica Noel Mehlhaus, Boone A&M

Reserve Champion English Equitation: Josie Oldenburger, Aplington- Parkersburg

Champion Hunter Hack: Eliza Parish, Interstate 35 (Truro)

Reserve Champion Hunter Hack: Kira Steiner, Monticello

Champion Two-to-Five Year Old Walk Trot: Wade Wuebker, Jefferson

Reserve Champion Two-to-Five Year Old Walk Trot: Taylor Bearman, New Hampton

Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Bailey Godwin, Jefferson

Reserve Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Ciera Krogmann, Northeast

Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two and three-year-old): Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton

Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two and three-year-old): Ella Carlson, South Harden

Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four and five-year-old): Erica Noel Mehlhaus, Boone A & M

Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four and five-year-old): Lane McGreal, Central Community

Champion Senior Western Pleasure: Carson Shinn, Knoxville

Reserve Champion Senior Western Pleasure: Morgan Williams, Hudson

Champion Western Equitation: Danielle Nemmers, Earlham

Reserve Champion Western Equitation: Grace Blake, North Tama

Champion Reining: Danielle Nemmers, Earlham

Reserve Champion Reigning: Caitlin Sanderman, Waverly- Shell Rock

Champion Bareback Pleasure: Carson Shinn, Knoxville

Reserve Champion Bareback Pleasure: Sierra McCullough, Knoxville

Champion Ranch Horse Pleasure: Mary Van Rentzell, Earlham

Reserve Champion Ranch Horse Pleasure: Hannah Dvorak, Benton Community

Champion Pony Breeds: Nathan Boldt, Pella

Reserve Champion Pony Breeds: Bailey Godwin, Green County

Champion Mule: Victoria, Brandt, AGWSR

Reserve Champion Mule: Bailey Brummel, Murray

Champion Other Light Breeds: Syd Etten, Independence

Reserve Champion Other Light Breeds: Afton West, Pleasantville

Champion Western-Type Horse: Madison Burke, DeWitt Central

Reserve Champion Western-Type Horse: Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton

Champion Showing: Grace Blake, North Tama

Reserve Champion Showing: Elyse Buysse, West Liberty

Equestrian Team Award:

1) DeWitt Central

2) Knoxville

3) Hudson

4) Greene County (Jefferson)

5) Aplington- Parkersburg

6) Earlham

7) Northeast

8) Central Trail (Leon)

9) Pleasantville

10) Nodaway Valley- Green Field