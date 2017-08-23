No Horsing Around for FFA Competitors at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IA (08/21/2017) (readMedia)– Champion High Point Horse was awarded to Muddy Waters, owned by Victoria Brandt of AGWSR at the FFA Horse Show judged Wednesday during the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Brandt also claimed Champion High Point Exhibitor honors.
Morgan Williams of Hudson claimed Reserve Champion High Point Horse. Reserve Champion High Point Exhibitor honors went to Madison Burke of DeWitt Central.
Additional results below:
Champion Barrel Racing: Amy Harkins, Central Trail
Reserve Champion Barrel Racing: Casey Allen, East Union
Champion Flag Race: Kayla Carolan, Hudson
Reserve Champion Flag Race: Dani Morrow, ADM
Champion Pole Bending: Ethan Faeth, Central Lee
Reserve Champion Pole Bending: Amy Harkins, Central Trail
Champion Draft Breeds: Emma Bair, Tri-County
Reserve Champion Draft Breeds: Emma Bair, Tri-County
Champion Draft Showmanship: Skie Campbell, Brokaw
Reserve Champion Draft Showmanship: Taylor Maasdam, Lynnville – Sully
Champion Trail Class: Morgan Williams, Hudson
Reserve Champion Trail Class: Josie Oldenburger, Aplington- Parkersburg
Champion Draft Horse Single Pleasure Driving: Skie Campbell, Brokaw (Clarinda)
Reserve Champion Draft Horse Single Pleasure Driving: Taylor Maasdam, Lynnville Sully
Champion Light Horse/Pony Pleasure Driving: Nathan Boldt, Pella
Reserve Champion Light Horse/Pony Pleasure Driving: Taylor Reynolds, Pekin
Champion Heavy Hitch Draft Team: Emma Bair, Tri-County
Reserve Champion Heavy Hitch Draft Team: Skie Campbell, Brokaw (Clarinda)
Champion English Pleasure: Morgan Williams, Hudson
Reserve Champion English Pleasure: Victoria Brandt, AGWSR
Champion English Equitation: Erica Noel Mehlhaus, Boone A&M
Reserve Champion English Equitation: Josie Oldenburger, Aplington- Parkersburg
Champion Hunter Hack: Eliza Parish, Interstate 35 (Truro)
Reserve Champion Hunter Hack: Kira Steiner, Monticello
Champion Two-to-Five Year Old Walk Trot: Wade Wuebker, Jefferson
Reserve Champion Two-to-Five Year Old Walk Trot: Taylor Bearman, New Hampton
Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Bailey Godwin, Jefferson
Reserve Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Ciera Krogmann, Northeast
Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two and three-year-old): Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton
Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (two and three-year-old): Ella Carlson, South Harden
Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four and five-year-old): Erica Noel Mehlhaus, Boone A & M
Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four and five-year-old): Lane McGreal, Central Community
Champion Senior Western Pleasure: Carson Shinn, Knoxville
Reserve Champion Senior Western Pleasure: Morgan Williams, Hudson
Champion Western Equitation: Danielle Nemmers, Earlham
Reserve Champion Western Equitation: Grace Blake, North Tama
Champion Reining: Danielle Nemmers, Earlham
Reserve Champion Reigning: Caitlin Sanderman, Waverly- Shell Rock
Champion Bareback Pleasure: Carson Shinn, Knoxville
Reserve Champion Bareback Pleasure: Sierra McCullough, Knoxville
Champion Ranch Horse Pleasure: Mary Van Rentzell, Earlham
Reserve Champion Ranch Horse Pleasure: Hannah Dvorak, Benton Community
Champion Pony Breeds: Nathan Boldt, Pella
Reserve Champion Pony Breeds: Bailey Godwin, Green County
Champion Mule: Victoria, Brandt, AGWSR
Reserve Champion Mule: Bailey Brummel, Murray
Champion Other Light Breeds: Syd Etten, Independence
Reserve Champion Other Light Breeds: Afton West, Pleasantville
Champion Western-Type Horse: Madison Burke, DeWitt Central
Reserve Champion Western-Type Horse: Olivia Mollenhauer, Wilton
Champion Showing: Grace Blake, North Tama
Reserve Champion Showing: Elyse Buysse, West Liberty
Equestrian Team Award:
1) DeWitt Central
2) Knoxville
3) Hudson
4) Greene County (Jefferson)
5) Aplington- Parkersburg
6) Earlham
7) Northeast
8) Central Trail (Leon)
9) Pleasantville
10) Nodaway Valley- Green Field