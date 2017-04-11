The Virginia Gay Hospital Business O ffice is holding an Easter Basket fundraiser today, April 11 from 9 am till supplies last. They have done a tremendous job of creating a wide variety of Easter baskets filled with treats and gifts of all different sizes available for purchase with proceeds going towards the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Annual Campaign: Tree of Lights. Prices start at just $2 and vary depending on the size of the basket or gift. This is the perfect time to stop in, do a little Easter shopping and support a great organization.

Members of the business office staff include: (front row starting on the left), Jenn Rake, Kelsey Reuter, Sue Hunt, Brie McKenna, (top row left to right), Tara Berry, Dee Halstead and Taylor Frank.

For additional information about Virginia Gay Hospital, the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation and the Tree of Lights Annual Campaign, visit www.myvgh.org