The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight regrets to announce the cancellation of Flight #29 which had been scheduled for today (September 19, 2019). This was due to the extremely heavy fog this morning, which prohibited our charter aircraft from landing at the Eastern Iowa Airport this morning to pick up the Veterans and Guardians for the trip to Washington, DC.

The trip was cancelled with the primary reason being the safety, health, and well-being of our Veterans. We had been given and estimate of the aircraft arriving here by possibly 10:30 AM, which after loading and take off would have resulted in us not being able to land in Washington until approximately 2:00 – 2:30 PM. That would have resulted in an extremely shortened day (and with it getting darker sooner), could have posed risks to the Veterans and Guardians. Allowing the the mandatory time the flight crew has to rest, the end result is that we would have not gotten back here until approximately 3:30 AM tomorrow morning.

We will begin working on trying to reschedule, and work with the Veterans on the flight. This is the first time we have ever had to cancel a flight, and it was a painful decision for us to make, but it had to be done for the safety and well being of the Veterans.

Due to the cancellation, EIHF asks that you pass this along to anyone who might have been planning to be at the airport tonight, with our apologies.