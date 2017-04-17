The Benton County Conservation Department invites everyone to its Eco-Extravaganza this Saturday, April 22, at Rodgers Park, where a variety of unique activities will help youngsters and adults learn more about nature.

A live owl and hawk will be on display for a special presentation on raptors. Participants will learn to throw (and maybe even spell) an atlatl. And Benton County Conservation employees will be on hand to talk about the department and its programs, and opportunities to volunteer and learn more.

See the event flier here: Earth Day Celebration flyer