Nate Edwards has joined the list of candidates hoping to win in the Nov. 7 city elections. He has announced a write-in candidacy for the 3rd Ward City Council seat.

Edwards said he decided to let people know he was interested in filling the seat when he saw that nobody had officially entered the race by the September deadline.

“This is a chance for me to voice my opinion and help get the stuff done we’ve been talking about in Vinton,” says Edwards. “The big thing is that I think I can help to grow Vinton and decide future development.”

Growing Vinton’s housing and finding a way concerning the Iowa Braille School to “use it to the fullest in a reasonable, affordable way” are among the Edward’s priorities.

A life-long Vinton resident and the son and grandson of lifelong locals, Edwards works with his father at Edward’s Plumbing.

While there are no declared candidates for the 3rd Ward on the ballot, Edwards is the second person to announce a write-in campaign.

Write-in vote procedure:

Under Iowa law, as with most other states, a person is declared elected as if his or her name had been printed on the ballot, if they received more votes than other candidates or write-in vote recipients. There is no minimum for city elections. A few years ago, a Vinton city council seat was filled after one man received four write-in votes.

All ballots, under the names of the candidates whose names are printed on the ballot, include a space for write-ins for each race. Voters must fill in the oval next to the write-in line and also write out the name of the person for whom they wish to vote.

“The machine will NOT count a Write-in vote if the oval is not filled in.” explains Gina Elder, the Benton County Election Clerk. “The voter would have to fill in the oval and write the person’s name on the line.”

Voters who want to write in a candidate should write out that candidate’s first and last name. Election officials are directed to disregard spelling discrepancies, although the Benton County Supervisors, under law, have the final say in determining what a voter’s intent was in writing in a name, says Elder.

After every election the county supervisors are legally required to canvass the votes, reviewing vote totals and examining write-in votes.

City elections take place Nov. 7. Click HERE for a story that lists all of the candidates for city offices within Benton County.