Nate Edwards, who announced a write-in campaign for the Third Ward Vinton City Council seat a couple of weeks ago, has won that race by a large margin, according to unofficial totals released this morning by the Benton County Auditor’s Office.

Nate Edwards received 121 total votes, along with 4 for “Edwards” and 16 for “Nathan Edwards” and one each for N. Edwards and Nate Edward.

Dakota Rundlett, the other Vinton man who had announced a write-in campaign, received a total of 43 votes, including different variations of his name.

As with all other races, the results will not become official until tallied and canvassed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors next Tuesday.

Below is the list of all 3rd Ward write-in votes.