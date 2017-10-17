On Tuesday, October 17, 2017 the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight will be taking Flight #30 to Washington, DC. This will be our last flight of 2017, and we plan on flying four more flights in 2018. That schedule will be set and announced after the first of the year.

We began operations in 2009, and with this flight, we will have surpassed the 2500 mark for the number of Veterans, we have transported to Washington, DC, plus their guardians to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. While there, they will visit the WWII, Korean, Vietnam memorials, as well as visit Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials. The flight is sponsored by the “Pulling For Honor Group” who have planned and conducted the very successful plane pulling competition fundraiser at the Eastern Iowa Airport in 2016 and 2017. That group does include the Eastern Iowa Airport who have been tremendously supportive of Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

As of this date there are 85 Veterans on this flight. Among that number we have 10 WWII Veterans on this flight!

Veterans will begin reporting in to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:00 AM on flight day with an estimated departure time of 6:30 AM. Estimated return time to Cedar Rapids (barring any delays) is 10:05 PM. We invite the community to come out and welcome home our Veterans. Parking is free. We advise people to come early as the lots fill up pretty quickly. You can park in either long or short term lots. When you come into the terminal, please stop by and pick up your free parking pass. When you leave that night, give both that ticket, and the one you got when you pulled into the lot, to the personnel at the exit (look for the marked Honor Flight lane), and you are good to go.

Many of our Veterans never received a “thank you, welcome home” when they returned from their service. Here is your chance to make up for that. We hope to see a large crowd at the Airport on Tuesday evening, October 17th.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is a federally recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers dedicated to honor and pay tribute to WWII, Korean, Vietnam Era and other Veterans. To learn more about us, please go to our website: eihonorflight.org.