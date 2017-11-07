Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Vinton and a few other cities within Benton County, and at noon in other small towns, as voters throughout Iowa will chose who will lead their cities for the next two to four years.

Regular City Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. City Council members and Mayors are elected by city voters

The polls will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following cities: Belle Plaine, Blairstown, Garrison, Keystone, Luzerne, Mt Auburn, Norway, Urbana, and Van Horne.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following cities: Atkins, Newhall, Shellsburg, Vinton and Walford.

Vinton residents will all vote at the Skate Center. See a complete list of other polling places HERE.

See the complete list of city candidates within Benton County, from the Benton County Auditor’s Office, below:

Atkins:

Vote for 1 Mayor- Bruce E. Visser

Vote for 3 Council- *Diane M. Herman, Richard Lange, Kim Carbaugh McElree, Heather Rinderknecht, Robert Spading, Joey Svejda

Belle Plaine:

Vote for 1 At Large- Richard Daily, Mitch Malcolm

Vote for 1 District 1- *Mark D. Tegeler

Vote for 1 District 3- Adam Papesh, *Judy Schlesselman

Vote for 1 Park Board- Lena White

Vote for 1 Park Board-Vacancy- Shawn Welsh

Blairstown:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Rodney C. Kubichek

Vote for 3 Council- *Bo Benesh, *Brad Davidson

Garrison:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Allan R. Lindsey

Vote for 3 Council- Danielle Auen, *Jeff Bahr, Nick Decker, Tammy L. Schroeder, Lindsay Shaver

Keystone:

Vote for 1 Mayor-*Michael Seeck

Vote for 3 Council- *Mark W. Andresen, Cindy Behrens, *Kathy Janss, *Tim Kruse

Luzerne:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *John W. Brandt

Vote for 5 Council- *Dwight Glinsmann, *Kelly W. Kendall, *Lorin Potter

Mt Auburn:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Jeff Whitson

Vote for 5 Council- *Michelle Docherty, Jessica Helms, *Michelle Oldfather, *Dean Vrba

Newhall:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Jan Mattson

Vote for 5 Council- *Doug Boddicker, *Ruby Carolan, Michael Gardemann, *Bill Much, *Gerald Gessner, *Douglas Rinderknecht

Norway:

Vote for 1 Mayor- Darrell Miller, *Martin Schulte

Vote for 3 Council- Curtis L. Mell, *Bruce E. Volz

Shellsburg:

Vote for 1 Mayor- David Galli, Lonnie M. Speckner

Vote for 3 Council- Lindsey Chapman, *Sharon Harvey, Alisha Knight, Edward Shaeffer, Laverne D. Travis, Shadoe Vogt

Urbana:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *E. Duane Eldred, Mitch McDonough

Vote for 2 Council- Joshua E. Holthaus, Jeffrey D. Kopecky, *Michael Kramer, *Jacqueline Michael

Van Horne:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Martin J. Junge

Vote for 3 Council- Amy L. Knaack, Marlyn Lyons, *Rebecca Norton, *Jim Parmenter

Vote for 1 Council-Vacancy- *Craig C. Ivester

Vinton:

Vote for 1 Mayor – Dean Lyle Haack, Rich Hainstock, Bud Maynard

Vote for 1 Council-at large- Gary M Garwood, *Brian Parr

Vote for 1 District 1- *Ron Hessenius, Dixie Meyer

Vote for 1 District 3- Vacant

Public Measure B: Shall the City of Vinton, Iowa impose a hotel/motel tax as provided by Chapter 423A of the Code of Iowa, at the rate of seven percent (7%) effective July 1, 2018, upon the gross receipts from the renting of any and all rooms in any hotel, motel, inn or public lodging house and direct that seventy-five percent (75%) of the revenue from this tax be paid to and administered by the City of Vinton for recreation, convention, cultural, or entertainment facilities in Vinton. The remaining twenty-five percent (25%) of the revenue shall go into the general fund for the City of Vinton.

Walford:

Vote for 1 Mayor- *Randy D. Bauer, William H. Voss

Vote for 2 Council- Stacey Law, John Pegump, *Brian Plogman, John Saikaly, Aaron Voss

*=incumbent