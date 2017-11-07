Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Vinton and a few other cities within Benton County, and at noon in other small towns, as voters throughout Iowa will chose who will lead their cities for the next two to four years.
Regular City Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. City Council members and Mayors are elected by city voters
The polls will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following cities: Belle Plaine, Blairstown, Garrison, Keystone, Luzerne, Mt Auburn, Norway, Urbana, and Van Horne.
The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the following cities: Atkins, Newhall, Shellsburg, Vinton and Walford.
Vinton residents will all vote at the Skate Center. See a complete list of other polling places HERE.
See the complete list of city candidates within Benton County, from the Benton County Auditor’s Office, below:
Atkins:
Vote for 1 Mayor- Bruce E. Visser
Vote for 3 Council- *Diane M. Herman, Richard Lange, Kim Carbaugh McElree, Heather Rinderknecht, Robert Spading, Joey Svejda
Belle Plaine:
Vote for 1 At Large- Richard Daily, Mitch Malcolm
Vote for 1 District 1- *Mark D. Tegeler
Vote for 1 District 3- Adam Papesh, *Judy Schlesselman
Vote for 1 Park Board- Lena White
Vote for 1 Park Board-Vacancy- Shawn Welsh
Blairstown:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Rodney C. Kubichek
Vote for 3 Council- *Bo Benesh, *Brad Davidson
Garrison:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Allan R. Lindsey
Vote for 3 Council- Danielle Auen, *Jeff Bahr, Nick Decker, Tammy L. Schroeder, Lindsay Shaver
Keystone:
Vote for 1 Mayor-*Michael Seeck
Vote for 3 Council- *Mark W. Andresen, Cindy Behrens, *Kathy Janss, *Tim Kruse
Luzerne:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *John W. Brandt
Vote for 5 Council- *Dwight Glinsmann, *Kelly W. Kendall, *Lorin Potter
Mt Auburn:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Jeff Whitson
Vote for 5 Council- *Michelle Docherty, Jessica Helms, *Michelle Oldfather, *Dean Vrba
Newhall:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Jan Mattson
Vote for 5 Council- *Doug Boddicker, *Ruby Carolan, Michael Gardemann, *Bill Much, *Gerald Gessner, *Douglas Rinderknecht
Norway:
Vote for 1 Mayor- Darrell Miller, *Martin Schulte
Vote for 3 Council- Curtis L. Mell, *Bruce E. Volz
Shellsburg:
Vote for 1 Mayor- David Galli, Lonnie M. Speckner
Vote for 3 Council- Lindsey Chapman, *Sharon Harvey, Alisha Knight, Edward Shaeffer, Laverne D. Travis, Shadoe Vogt
Urbana:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *E. Duane Eldred, Mitch McDonough
Vote for 2 Council- Joshua E. Holthaus, Jeffrey D. Kopecky, *Michael Kramer, *Jacqueline Michael
Van Horne:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Martin J. Junge
Vote for 3 Council- Amy L. Knaack, Marlyn Lyons, *Rebecca Norton, *Jim Parmenter
Vote for 1 Council-Vacancy- *Craig C. Ivester
Vinton:
Vote for 1 Mayor – Dean Lyle Haack, Rich Hainstock, Bud Maynard
Vote for 1 Council-at large- Gary M Garwood, *Brian Parr
Vote for 1 District 1- *Ron Hessenius, Dixie Meyer
Vote for 1 District 3- Vacant
Public Measure B: Shall the City of Vinton, Iowa impose a hotel/motel tax as provided by Chapter 423A of the Code of Iowa, at the rate of seven percent (7%) effective July 1, 2018, upon the gross receipts from the renting of any and all rooms in any hotel, motel, inn or public lodging house and direct that seventy-five percent (75%) of the revenue from this tax be paid to and administered by the City of Vinton for recreation, convention, cultural, or entertainment facilities in Vinton. The remaining twenty-five percent (25%) of the revenue shall go into the general fund for the City of Vinton.
Walford:
Vote for 1 Mayor- *Randy D. Bauer, William H. Voss
Vote for 2 Council- Stacey Law, John Pegump, *Brian Plogman, John Saikaly, Aaron Voss
*=incumbent