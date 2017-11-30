Vinton-Shellsburg seventh grade chorus member Ellery Johnson recently participated in the thirty-second annual Opus Honor Choir Festival in Ames, Iowa. Over 3,000 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Guest conductors of the choirs include Jennifer Walker, Linn- Mar Community Schools; Cornelius Koerselman, Northwestern College (Orange City); Melody Easter-Clutter, Indianola Community Schools, 7th & 8th Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir; and Matthew Armstrong, Wayne State College. The 2017 Opus Honor Choirs performed on November 16th in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.

After much preparation for auditions followed by study, rehearsal and memorization of the OPUS choir songs prior to concert day, Ellery experienced a fantastic day of music making with other young musicians from across the state! We are proud that she represented our school and community with excellence and poise throughout the event!