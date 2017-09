Brooke Kuesel of Poweshiek County won Grand Champion Market Lamb honors in the 4-H Market Lamb Show judged Monday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Colby Williams of Winneshiek County exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Third Place Overall was awarded to Maegan Schorpp of Kossuth County. Brooke Kuesel of Poweshiek County Claimed Fourth Place Overall and Halle Hindman of Monroe County claimed Fifth Place Overall.

Additional results below:

Champion White Face: Garrett Arnold, Hamilton County

Reserve Champion White Face: Ella Jahner, Marion County

Champion Speckled Face: Max Petzenhauser, Story County

Reserve Champion Speckled Face: Jackson Foss, Worth County

Division 1 Champion Black Face: Ellie Karr, Benton County

Division 1 Reserve Champion Black Face: Brook Moore, Marion County

Division 2 Champion Black Face: Colby Williams, Winneshiek County

Division 2 Reserve Champion Black Face: Maegan Schorpp, Kossuth County

Division 3 Champion Black Face: Maegan Schorpp, Kossuth County

Division 3 Reserve Champion Black Face: Ava Edler, Marshall County

Division 4 Champion Black Face: Brooke Kuesel, Poweshiek County

Division 4 Reserve Champion Black Face: Halle Hindman, Monroe County

Division 5 Champion Black Face: Brooke Kuesel, Poweshiek County

Division 5 Reserve Champion Black Face: Brooke Kuesel, Poweshiek County