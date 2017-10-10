By: Angela Sarrels, Tilford PTO Coordinator

Tilford Elementary is kicking off its 2017-2018 Box Tops Collection today with a 2-week Box Tops Blitz. The blitz is October 11-25. Please collect your Box Tops and send them to school with your children or grandchildren.

Don’t have children? No problem. Don’t throw those Box Tops away. Donate them to Tilford Elementary. Every box top is worth 10 cents. Please collect and drop them off at Tilford Elementary.

Our Box Tops goal for the school year is $4,700. The money raised through the Box Tops will help pay for activities such as early outs, family nights, end of year party and some other events to engage the community. The activities will benefit children, parents, teachers and the Vinton community.

We are collecting Box Tops monthly through April 30, 2018. The collection dates are as follows: Oct. 25, Nov. 30, Dec. 22, Jan. 31, Feb. 23, Mar. 30 and Apr. 30. Each month the class to collect the most will receive a gift card from Scholastics to purchase books for their classroom. At the end of the year the class to collect the most will win a pizza party.

If you have any questions please email PTOTilford@gmail.com.