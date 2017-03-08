Agronomy in the Field is a multi-session workshop being offered to women landowners, farmers, conservationists, and other interested women who are interested in learning more about agronomy. This series of workshops will be held biweekly at locations in Iowa and Benton Counties this spring and summer.

The goals of this series are to strengthen agronomic skills for women that allow for better decision-making, provide a better understanding of inputs for crop production, see and understand different conservation practices and increase confidence in communication with their spouse, farming partner, ag retailer, or tenant.

One participant from a previous cohort of the group said, “I learned a great deal about many agronomic issues. I will be able to use all the information in my family and my boyfriend’s farming operations. It also allows me to have better conversations with my customers.”

“We plan to cover topics on crop growth and development, pasture management, pest management principles, scouting techniques, cover crops and water quality, and additional practices and topics as they come up this spring and summer. The group really leads the topic selection and discussion,” said Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension Field Agronomist.

This series is designed to be hands-on and conducted in the field to see real-time conditions. Each session will be approximately one hour long, and interested women do not need to commit for the entire season to attend.

There is no charge to participate, but you must register by signing up for the email newsletter list at http://eepurl.com/cuBxdT or by contacting Extension Field Agronomist, Meaghan Anderson at mjanders@iastate.edu or 319-337-2145. A start date will be identified in early April and shared with registrants via an email newsletter.

Agronomy in the Field is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in cooperation with NCR-SARE Partnership Grant Project ONC17-031. Local support is provided by Iowa and Benton County Extension and the Price Creek Watershed Project.