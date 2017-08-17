The 2017 Fall Sports Blowout will be held on Thursday, August 17, at the High School Gym and the Karr Athletic Complex.

Note the change to Thursday, instead of Friday.

The schedule of events is as follows:

HIGH SCHOOL GYM:

3:30 – F/S Volleyball Scrimmage

4:00 – Varsity Volleyball Scrimmage

KARR ATHLETIC COMPLEX:

5:00 – F/S Football Scrimmage

5:15 – ALL Fall athletes (MS & HS) should report to the north end of the track

5:30 – Introduction of Fall Athletes

6:15 – Varsity Football Scrimmage

Admission for non-athletes is one bottle of a sport drink (Gatorade, Powerade, etc.)

Also, on Friday, August 18 , the F/S and Varsity Football teams will be traveling to Marion for a pre-season scrimmage. The F/S team will scrimmage at 5:00 p.m., followed by the introduction of Marion’s fall athletes. The varsity team will scrimmage at 6:35 p.m. Marion is also requesting a sport drink (preferably in powder form) as admission, but no one will be turned away.

GO VIKE & VIKETTES!