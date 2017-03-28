By Al Schafbuch

Benton County Farm Bureau and the Benton County Corn Growers donated to the fund raising event to take fencing supplies and financial assistance to farmers who were affected by the wildfires sweeping across the central and southwest regions of the United States.

The Benton Community FFA under chapter advisor Krystal Wright and the Vinton-Shellsbursg FFA helped at the Vinton Pizza Ranch, Monday March 27th as a fundraiser to assist farmers who were affected by the wildfires. Tips and a percent of the profits will go to buy fencing and other supplies that will be taken to assist those affected by the fires. Donations of fencing supplies, and other necesssities were collected and will be delivered.

More than 2,200 square miles have burned, leaving some farmers without homes, farm buildings, equipment, destroying livestock and everything in the fires path. Farmers are without feed for their livestock, fences to contain the livestock that survived and many farmers escaping with only the clothes they were wearing.

Monetary donations can be sent to Benton Community High School Benton FFA at 600 lst Ave. Van Horne, IA 52346